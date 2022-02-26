DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00272399 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004599 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.80 or 0.01235264 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars.

