DePay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, DePay has traded 2% lower against the dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $127,887.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00047089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.97 or 0.07156768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.83 or 0.99800822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00049183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003097 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

