Deri Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $637,831.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $12.52 million and $637,831.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.05 or 0.07099980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,083.27 or 0.99707187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 462,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 145,986,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

