Dero (DERO) Price Tops $14.52

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.52 or 0.00037032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $162.78 million and $1.80 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,200.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.40 or 0.07092726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.29 or 0.00281339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.61 or 0.00810226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00074047 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00400095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00217759 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,212,934 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.