Dero Hits One Day Volume of $1.61 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Dero has a market cap of $160.94 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $14.35 or 0.00037141 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,640.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.34 or 0.07024517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00274964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.49 or 0.00803522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00072797 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.00397694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.10 or 0.00215048 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,214,126 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.