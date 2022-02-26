Dether Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Dether has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Dether has a market capitalization of $372,093.53 and approximately $19,253.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dether Coin Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

