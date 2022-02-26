Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $1.15

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 19% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $58,434.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00380295 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.