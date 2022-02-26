Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Plans Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.05. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $234.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

