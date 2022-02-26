Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,279 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.11% of Diana Shipping worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.75 on Friday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.82 million, a PE ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 1.08.

About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.