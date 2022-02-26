DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $30,763.90

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. DIGG has a total market cap of $15.47 million and approximately $31,211.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $30,763.90 or 0.78654377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.60 or 0.07109181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,132.02 or 1.00049224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

