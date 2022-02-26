DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $274.26 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $274.26 million and $1.06 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00239294 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003890 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00021895 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

