Digiwage Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $20,163.17 and $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.