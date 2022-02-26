Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 109,280 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,280 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of OGE Energy worth $34,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OGE opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

