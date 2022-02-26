Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 12,884 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.21% of Cactus worth $34,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in Cactus by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $51.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Cactus Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.