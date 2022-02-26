Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 23,324 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.03% of REV Group worth $33,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 322.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth $3,773,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 162.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in REV Group by 131.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 48,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.38. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

