Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of National Grid worth $33,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 16.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 155,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National Grid by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 144,207 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 541.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 114,775 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG opened at $74.21 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.96) to GBX 1,200 ($16.32) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

