Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 76,809 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.11% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $34,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 43,119 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 24.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 665,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 130,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 149.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 385,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

NYSE GNK opened at $19.90 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $834.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $37,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,012 shares of company stock valued at $631,142. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.