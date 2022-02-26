Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 79,550 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.84% of SailPoint Technologies worth $33,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

SAIL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

