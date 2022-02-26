Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.34% of Covetrus worth $33,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Covetrus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Covetrus by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Covetrus stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 2.07. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

