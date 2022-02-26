Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.27% of Deluxe worth $34,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,561,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,919,000 after purchasing an additional 74,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 40.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,561,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 451,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe by 47,720.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Deluxe by 1.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 194,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE DLX opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

