Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.48% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $36,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

