Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.62 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,928 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Altice USA worth $33,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ATUS opened at $11.57 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Altice USA (Get Rating)
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.
