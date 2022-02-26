Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.62 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,928 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Altice USA worth $33,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Shares of ATUS opened at $11.57 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

