Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.73 Million Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Weibo worth $33,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Weibo by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after buying an additional 948,100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 512,861 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Weibo by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,047,000 after buying an additional 456,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Weibo by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after buying an additional 409,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 1,873.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

Shares of WB opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

