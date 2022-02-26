Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.13 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 1,326.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092,646 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Americold Realty Trust worth $34,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

