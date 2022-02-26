Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.45 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.61% of Vontier worth $34,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

