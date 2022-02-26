Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.70 Million Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.02% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $34,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

