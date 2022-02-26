Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.58% of Omega Flex worth $37,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $179.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $140.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

