Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 12,051 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.57% of NextGen Healthcare worth $34,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 333,260 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $5,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 106.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 243,886 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 402,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $2,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,917.92, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

