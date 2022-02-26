Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 222,134 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of Progyny worth $34,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Progyny by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 30.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $291,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Progyny by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 836,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 148,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,029 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,219 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

