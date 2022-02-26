Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 35,423 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,857,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.29% of Meridian Bioscience worth $35,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 14.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 19.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

