Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.75% of Hamilton Lane worth $33,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

