Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $34,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $2,556,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.