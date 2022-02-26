Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Ubiquiti worth $34,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.75.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $250.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.14 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

