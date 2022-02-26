Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 200,969 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,094,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.34% of Community Health Systems worth $36,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 126,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 94,903 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 48,490 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $17.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

