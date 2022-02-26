Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 62,395 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.42% of United Fire Group worth $37,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Fire Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFCS. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

