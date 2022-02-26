Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,694 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.51% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $34,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,370,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $873.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.94. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

