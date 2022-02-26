Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of Central Garden & Pet worth $35,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 53.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENT stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.