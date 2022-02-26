disBalancer Market Cap Tops $1.72 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $185,982.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.51 or 0.07128955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,378.67 or 0.99992100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00045481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00049074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003095 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,047,704 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

