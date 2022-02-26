Dogecoin (DOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $563.41 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion and $563.41 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.34 or 0.00275844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

