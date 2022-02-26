Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,588,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Dollar General worth $549,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $198.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

