Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $299,354.78 and $4,856.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.46 or 0.07079800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.19 or 1.00054244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

