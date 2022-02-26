Donut Market Capitalization Achieves $299,484.03 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $299,484.03 and approximately $4,510.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.20 or 0.07014424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,525.00 or 0.99745406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

