DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.87

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.87 and traded as low as $14.48. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 577,680 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.