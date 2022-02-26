Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Dover worth $36,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dover by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $122.61 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.