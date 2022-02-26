DragonVein Trading Down 2.5% This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $40,275.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,558.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.27 or 0.00804670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00215167 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00027247 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

