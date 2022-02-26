Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,725 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

