DubaiCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00028474 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015724 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004186 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001177 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

