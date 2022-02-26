DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004017 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001201 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

