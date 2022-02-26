Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $3.81 million and $29,255.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.68 or 0.07178341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,341.61 or 0.99696208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.