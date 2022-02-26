Dusk Network Price Hits $0.35 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $134.81 million and $21.79 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

